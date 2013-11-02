L.A. Probation Department Reportedly Not Feeling Chris Brown’s Dash To Rehab

As we previously reported Chris Brown has entered into rehab for anger management issues in hopes that it may help him in the Rihanna probation case but TMZ is reporting that it does not appear to be working. Uh oh!

Sources connected with the L.A. County Probation Dept. tell TMZ that probation officials think Brown’s violent outbursts have escalated and checking into a rehab facility now is simply,

“Too little, too late.”

The Probation Dept. has begun aggressively investigating the fight in Washington D.C. where Chris is alleged to have hit a man in the face outside of the W. Hotel and was subsequently arrested for assault. Probation officers interviewed Chris on Monday just hours before he checked himself into a Malibu rehab facility.

Sources familiar with the case tells TMZ,

“Probation is gunning for this guy. They’re embarrassed by what he’s done over the last 2 years and they’ve had it.”

TMZ is reporting that probation will submit a scathing report to the judge, who will decide whether to revoke Chris’ probation. If that happens, Brown could be sentenced to prison for as long as 4 years.

The saddest part is that it never even had to get to this point. When Chris was originally given the probation sentence all he had to do was follow the rules…had there not been fights with Drake and Frank Ocean, hit and run allegations, blow ups at clubs and at valet parking lots and chairs thrown out of morning show windows and down on to Times Square, then Breezy may have more to bargain with right now.

We don’t know if rehab was Chris Brown’s idea but we sure do hope that they are able to help this young man who has seemingly lost his way. We miss the days before all the drama and anger when he showed off that beautiful smile all the time and seemed to enjoy his life. Remember the old Chris who wowed us with his talent and made us feel his passion for song and dance. We’d sure like to see that guy again. This isn’t anyway to live..not for him or anyone else. Now we guess it’s left up to time to tell what happens next.

