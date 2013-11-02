Kanye West Cancels More Yeezus Tour Dates

According to TMZ, Kanye West has pulled the plug on yet another concert date allegedly because of a truck crash that damaged the stage equipment for his concert tour.

Kanye canceled his Vancouver concert which was scheduled for tonight because on Wednesday a truck carrying a custom-made video truss and a 60-foot circular LED screen is said to have crashed. The items were allegedly damaged beyond repair.

The destroyed gear is key to Kanye’s performance and he has told his people,

“It’s so “central to the creative vision that it’s impossible to put on the show.”

TMZ says they hear that Kanye “will not compromise on bringing the show as originally envisioned and designed to his fans.”

Kanye’s rep is reporting that the Yeezus show has also been postponed in Anaheim, Denver and Minneapolis while new set pieces are being built.

Hmmm…we wonder how long it will take conspiracy theorists to say this is really because of ticket sales being slow? We know it will happen it’s just a matter of when!

We hope everyone was okay in the accident. No one else is talking about it which seems sort of mean! If the accident was bad enough to ruin big equipment it seems like there could plausibly be people who might have been affected as well! Our thoughts go out to those who were in the accident as well as to the disappointed fans.

