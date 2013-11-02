Say What: Suge Knight Demands Walk Of Fame Star for TUPAC [VIDEO]

According to TMZ, former Hip Hop mogul Suge Knight let it be known that if Tupac doesn’t hurry up and get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame then there are going to be problems. Who said What? Yep you saw it correctly! We were literally befuddled when we say this story! But it really happened! Check Suge out in all his glory in the video below!

We’re sorry did he really just call Jimmy Iovine a KLANSMAN on camera? And he took a nice little shot at Diddy too with the whole,

“Puffy got a star on there…only thing he did was dance.”

Wait what year is this again? Wow FLASHBACK to 1995! Nice to see time heals all wounds though right? Or in this case we guess not.

The irony…the irony.

