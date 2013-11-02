Idris Elba Suffers Asthma Attack In South Africa

According to EWN Reporter, actor Idris Elba suffered a severe asthma attack just before the South African premiere of his upcoming film “Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom.”

This morning, at a Q&A following the premiere, director Justin Chadwick shared that Elba is in the hospital, but recovering well. Elba was on a flight from the U.K. to Johannesburg when he suffered an attack and had to be taken off the plane just before takeoff. Elba was also scheduled to DJ at an event in Soweto, but the event might be cancelled due to his current state of health.

Elba plays the iconic civil rights leader, Nelson Mandela in the upcoming biopic, which opens in the U.S. November 29th. Naomie Harris (“Skyfall”) co-stars as ex-wife Winnie Mandela.

“Long Walk To Freedom” won the Audience Favorite Feature at The Aspen Film festival in October, and Elba will be given the BAFTA LA Brittania Humanitarian Award on November 9th. “Idris Elba has used his success in film and television to turn the spotlight towards a very deserving cause. His work with the Prince’s Trust for disadvantaged youth is highly commendable, and in complete accord with BAFTA Los Angeles’ own work in the inner city,” said Gary Dartnall, Chairman, BAFTA Los Angeles.

Elba reprises his role as Norse god Heimdall in “Thor: The Dark World” which opens this Friday, November 8th.

We wish a speedy recovery for Mr. Elba!

