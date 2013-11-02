Video Emerges Of Chaos After Gunman Opened Fire In LAX Airport [VIDEO]

According to the Chicago Tribune, chaos and overall terror set in at LA International Airport yesterday when a gunman showed up and started randomly firing at will. Authorities have identified the suspected shooter as Paul Anthony Ciancia, 23. Ciancia allegedly fatally shot one TSA agent and wounded at least two other people. Eventually police shot and wounded the gunman and he is now in custody reportedly in critical condition.

Said Stephanie Rosemeyer, 26,

“I was awaiting a flight to Chicago when I saw people running toward the exits. I stood up in search of the source of the commotion and looked directly into the gunman’s eyes. The man was dressed in black. He was wearing what looked like a bulletproof vest and carrying a large firearm. We made eye contact. He just looked so, so angry…. He was just angry. You know that look that people get when they’re just beyond anything that they can handle. So I started trying to put my hands up to show him that I wasn’t armed. The gunman shouted profanities about the Transportation Security Administration, then fired at least five shots.”

According to airport spokeswoman Nancy Castles,

“The Terminal 3 shooting incident affected an estimated 1,550 arriving and departing flights carrying over 167,000 passengers. A number of those flights were grounded or diverted as police evacuated passengers and shut down three terminals.”

TMZ reported that someone took out there cell phone and recorded the chaos after the craziness erupted in Terminal 3.

Passengers arriving at the Terminal 3 baggage claim were ordered to stay in the hallway until police could secure the area and the video shows the pandemonium that occurred when they were allowed to flee.

We don’t know for sure what the gunman’s motive was and reports say his family didn’t know that he was troubled until it was almost too late.

The Urban Daily will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

[BREAKING NEWS] Chris Brown Heads To Rehab

Underground Rapper Dee-1 Signs Deal With RCA Inspirational [VIDEO]

Kanye Says Kimmy K Is More Influential Than Michelle Obama [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!