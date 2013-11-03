How Did Kerry Washington Do On SNL? [VIDEOS]

All eyes were on Kerry Washington as the guest host of last night’s “Saturday Night Live.” Known as her more serious alter ego, Olivia Pope, viewers tuned into see if the “Scandal” star had a more comedic side, and Washington delivered in spades. Which we’re sure was a relief to SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who’s come under fire from Black viewers and the media for the shameful lack of Black female cast members.

While Washington pretty much nailed all her various personas, the skits were pretty much hit or miss which we blame on the sometimes tone deaf writing of SNL writers. For instance, why didn’t we get a “Scandal” inspired spoof? One of the hottest shows on primetime television got zero love on SNL. The dysfunctional father/daughter relationship between Olivia and Rowan Pope alone could get some laughs if done right.

We’ve highlighted the best and worst skits featuring Kerry:

OPENING SKIT

In an anemic attempt to address SNL’s lack of Black comediennes, Kerry is asked to play First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce.

Some advice to SNL writers: making fun of the very demographic you’re discriminating against is NEVER a good idea.

GRADE: C-

Career Week Speaker

Kerry channels her inner Bronx girl, as a a sassy, gum snapping assistant to Heshy Farahat, an overzealous motivational speaker. Is it just me or does SNL always portray Eastern European characters (like Heshy Faharat) in the most unflattering light?

Grade: D

MY GIRL

Jay Pharoah is a philandering boyfriend who’s caught red-handed by his tech savvy girlfriend (Washington) in a hilarious spoof of the of the European dance hit “What Does The Fox Say?”

Grade: A

How’s He Doing?

Kenan Thompson hosts a talk show with two Black academics (Pharaoh, Washington) who don’t have a single bad thing to say about Barack Obama. This skit was a mixed bag, with some dead on analysis: “White people act like they’re doing us a favor watching ‘The Wire’ but missed the mark in making the argument that Black people have a Borg collective mentality when it comes to Obama. If SNL writers had bothered to read Cornel West and Tavis Smiley’s blistering critiques of our President or even took a peek at Black Twitter, they’d know this is far from the case.

Grade: B-

Miss Universe

Most likely the most offensive skit of the evening, contestants from “less developed” nations take to the stage with disastrous results. Washington plays Miss Uganda as scatterbrained and without a strong grasp of the English language. Did the SNL writers know that the real Miss Uganda 2013, Stellah Nantumbwe is a recent graduate of Greenwich University in South London? (WATCH BELOW)

Grade: F

