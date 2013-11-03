Kerry Washington On SNL : “What Does My Girl Say” [VIDEO]

Last night SNL brought in Kerry Washington to save them from themselves and from the comments Keenan Thompson made previously about black women comedians not being ready to be on SNL. While the reviews are mixed as to the show itself everyone pretty much agreed that the spoof on “What Does The Fox Say” was good. Check it out below!

RELATED: Kenan Thompson Blames “SNL’s” Lack Of Black Female Cast Members On Black Women

Now to be fair there were some people who complained about Kerry playing stereotypical roles on SNL however if people try to act like they don’t know any chicks or guys for that matter who act like the two in this video then they are either delusional…or they don’t know anyone because they ARE the ones that act like the two in this video!

This part of the show was good…period!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

[BREAKING NEWS] Chris Brown Heads To Rehab

Underground Rapper Dee-1 Signs Deal With RCA Inspirational [VIDEO]

Kanye Says Kimmy K Is More Influential Than Michelle Obama [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!