Zimmerman Juror Now Questioning Her Not Guilty Vote

According to Huffington Post, one of the jurors from the trial of George Zimmerman now claims her life was ruined by the case and that she has doubts about the jury’s verdict.

“Maddy,” gave an interview to Inside Edition’s Les Trent in which she claimed that once the trial ended, she lost friends who were upset by the verdict and her job at a nursing home.

She and her husband have been selling off their possessions to make ends meet and she says her family is now days away from moving into a homeless shelter because she can no longer afford her house.

Says Maddy,

“Emotionally, mentally, physically, I’m so drained. I can’t stop thinking about the case. I have a heart. I got to hold the gun that killed this boy. I saw pictures I didn’t need to see.”

But the biggest statement Maddy had for Trent was that she questions her reluctant decision to acquit Zimmerman of second-degree murder in the death of Trayvon Martin saying,

“We all know who’s guilty. George Zimmerman thinks he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Maddy was the only minority on the six-person jury that acquitted Zimmerman in July.

So what are we supposed to take from this story of the only minority on the jury who found Zimmerman not guilty? Are we supposed to be somehow affected by the fact that she now feels that she should have voted differently and her life has turned to mush since she voted to acquit him. Are we supposed to dig down deep into our pockets to support her as a result of these events? There is a word that we are looking for…and it rhymes with “darma”.

