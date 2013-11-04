California Funeral Home Worker Arrested For Stealing What?

In “Wait….Say What?” news, California Police have arrested 39-year-old Pete Jacob Lara for according to WVUE New Orleans, “picking through the mouths of the dead to steal gold teeth.” Yikes!

Prosecutors allege that Lara, an embalmer at a funeral home in Lancaster, California, was behind a string of thefts between June 25, 2012 and Oct. 28, 2013. RELATED: KFC Pays For Rapper Danny Brown To Get New Teeth [PHOTOS]

Lara allegedly stole and pawned teeth, a cremation urn box and medallions used to decorate urn boxes worth more than $1,000. He’s been charged with removal or possession of dental gold from human remains, grand theft by embezzlement and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Lara pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday and will return on Nov. 12.

Sometimes there are no words…this would be one of those times! Wait…with the exception of this word…ewwwww!

