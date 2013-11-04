Babyface’s Los Angeles Mansion Caught On Fire

Legendary singer/songwriter Babyface almost lost one of his homes over the weekend. Babyface’s Los Angeles mansion caught fire while people were inside.

As the story goes, the fire started in one of the mansion’s bathrooms. While the fire had the potential to do serious damage to the property, nothing major was destroyed. The home sprinkler system quickly extinguished the flames as fire trucks made their way to the scene. Although nothing burned down or was damaged by the fire itself, the the home did sustain some water damage.

A representative for the Grammy Award winner couldn’t confirm or deny if Babyface was in the house at the time of the small blaze, but did say there were people inside of the home when the fire started. The cause of fire has yet to be determined.

