“Moesha” Star Marcus Paulk Charged With Domestic Assault

Marcus T Paulk, known to many as the little brother Miles on the UPN sitcom Moesha, has been formally charged in the assault of his girlfriend. The child actor turned himself into police in August after hospitalizing his girlfriend, performer Andi Roxx. The couple exchanged blows at home after arguing at a nightlcub, and a kick to the woman’s stomach had her admitted to the hospital for internal bleeding.

According to the Daily Mail, the fight started at a Beverly Hills nightclub called Confidential, where Roxx claims she and Paulk got into a verbal argument because he believed she was not paying enough attention to him.

Paulk, who also appeared in the 2005 film “Roll Bounce” and the 2012 film “Red Tails,” has been charged with domestic violence and faces up to four years in prison if found guilty.

