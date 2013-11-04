CLOSE
“Buff” Correll Performs Awesomely Terrible Cover Of “Hold On We’re Going Home” [VIDEO]

Maybe we’re late or just weren’t paying attention. However, we ran across a video of a guy who calls himself “Buff” Correll on YouTube and his cover of Drake‘s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” is probably the best thing to help combat your Monday Morning Blues.

 

In the clip, Buff, who refuses to wear a shirt, busts out some pop locking that looks weird rather than very b-boyish. On top of all of that, the man has a texturizer his head that needs its own “How It’s Made” special.

Check the clip below.

