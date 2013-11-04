Russell Westbrook Scores 21 In Return From Injury [VIDEO]

After a six-month layoff, Oklahoma City Thunder scoring machine Russell Westbrook returned to the hardwood last night against the Phoenix Suns.

The All-Star point guard was sidelined in the spring after first tearing the lateral meniscus in his right knee during the second game of the NBA playoffs. But there didn’t seem to be much rust as he notched 21 points and seven assists as the Thunder topped the Suns 103-96 on Sunday night.

After the game he said he felt a little rusty but seemed satisfied with his effort.

“I just missed some easy ones but that will come,” Westbrook said. “I’m able to do what I want. I could be better but that’s all right. That’s expected. I’m not expected to come back and be bionic man. I’m just going to work my way through it.”

Watch highlights from the game below:

RELATED:

Denied: Paul Pierce Shows Bron Bron The Meaning Of Defense [VIDEO]

Russell Westbrook Tells Reporters: “Ya’ll N*ggas Trippin’” [VIDEO]

Russell Westbrook’s 8 Ugliest Post-Game Shirts [PHOTOS]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!