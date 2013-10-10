Who is Nile Rodgers and Chic? Chic is a popular disco and R&B band, and Nile Rodgers is the guitarist, songwriter, producer and bandleader who cofounded the group with bassist Bernard Edwards in 1976. Chic scored a string of ‘70s disco hits, among them “Dance, Dance Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)” (1977), “Le Freak” (1978), and “Good Times” (1979), and the bass line from the latter has since been sampled in numerous hip-hop songs.

After Chic broke up in the early ‘80s, Nile Rodgers made his name as a producer, helming albums by the likes of Madonna, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Diana Ross, and Mick Jagger, and more recently, he’s endeared himself to a new generation of fans by performing on Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” as well as two other songs from their “Random Access Memories” album.

Who is Nile Rodgers and Chic? Nile Rodgers was born Sept. 19, 1952, in New York City, and he got his start as a teenager playing in the house band at the Apollo Theater. He found fame as a member of Chic, which helped popularize disco with such albums as “Chic” (1977), “C’est Chic” (1978), and “Risque” (1979). In the late ‘70s, if you’d asked, “Who are Chic?” anyone with a radio would have hummed you the melody from “Le Freak” or “Good Times,” as those songs were ubiquitous and remain dance floor favorites wherever people are looking to well, freak out or have good times.

Who is Nile Rodgers? He’s a solo artist, as well as a Chic member and master producer, and he’s got three studio albums to his credit. The most recent, “Chic Freak and More Treats,” dropped in 1996. Who are Chic? They’re survivors—literally. Nile Rodgers beat prostate cancer in 2011, and in 2013, he and Chic headlined Friday night at the prestigious U.K. music festival Glastonbury. Around

that time, as Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” became the song of the summer, young people around the world began asking, “Who is Nile Rodgers?” and “Who are Chic?” as the guitarist and producer’s name was suddenly everywhere. In October 2013, Chic were nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and while they’ve been on the ballot four other times, they stand a good chance this year, thanks to the Daft Punk collaboration.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

5 Groups Who Should Be Featured On TV1′s Unsung!

Unsung Heavy D And The Boyz

Big Daddy Kane Reminisces On TV’s Unsung

Also On The Urban Daily: