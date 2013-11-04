Ashley Reid Accuses Chilli Of Sleeping With Her Father [VIDEO]

Just when we thought things had blown over in the TLC/Pebbles beef, things got taken to a level they didn’t need to be taken to by Pebbles and L.A. Reid‘s daughter Ashley. After “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” aired on VH1, Ashley voiced her distaste for the film’s portrayal of her mother via Twitter. In her initial Twitter rant, Ashley threatened to beat Chilli up if she saw her in the street.

While Chilli said she isn’t taking anything the young lady Reid has said personally, Ashley isn’t letting up. Ashley recently went on a radio show run by her older brother Antonio “L.A.” Reid called “Reid All About It” and continued to attack Chilli. Ashley Reid accused Chilli of having an affair with her father record executive L.A. Reid, how TLC used her mother, and threatened to beat Chilli’s face into the concrete.

The interview and accusations are quite interesting. Watch the video below and see for yourself.



