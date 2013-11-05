[BREAKING NEWS] Garden State Plaza Mall NJ: Gunman Fired Shots Inside Mall

According to CBS New York, police responded in force Monday evening, as an active shooter was reported on the rampage at the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall.

Police sources say there is still an active shooter at the mall as of 10:15 p.m. No details about injuries were immediately available.

Shots were fired inside the mall beginning sometime before the mall in Paramus, N.J. closed for the night at 9:30 p.m.

As of 9:50 p.m., the mall was on lockdown, people inside confirmed to CBS 2.

Said Joseph Elfar, a Rutgers student,

“I was at the mall, and I saw a bunch of people running a bunch of people yelling, ‘There’s a shooting! There’s a shooting! So me and my friend were at the Sprint store, and we start running out. We start running towards the exit, and a lot of people were running out the mall.

Adam, an employee at the Michael Kors store said,

“As I was closing the store, I heard these loud fire-cracking noises. I never heard a gunshot before. I had a customer that shopped before, and she was running back into the store and saying, ‘Someone has a gun.’ So automatically, I … started locking the gate and told the staff to go to the back with the customers even in the store.”

Anyone near the junction of Routes 4 and 17 was advised to stay inside.

The Urban Daily will continue to keep this story updated and will do everything in our power to update the story with official responses only. Please be patient with us as we may take more time to update the story than other sites, but we don’t want to jump the gun and help spread any information that is not accurate or that has not been tracked down to make sure it came from reputable sources.

Since there may still be people in the building with the shooter we want to take extra time with our updates instead of rushing to be the first to report the story. People’s lives are just too important to spread bad info in this way.

