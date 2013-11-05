Congratulations: Chris Bosh And Wife Welcome New Baby Girl

Our congratulations are going out to the Miami Heat’s Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne as they welcomed a new little family member into their lives this morning at 5:55 am.

Their new daughter Dylan Skye Bosh is weighing in at 6lbs 14 oz. and was 19 inches long.

Mother and baby are doing great and her brother Jackson (1), and sister Trinity (5), can’t wait to meet their new little sister.

We send our thoughts and the best of wishes to the whole family and Happy Birthday to little Dylan Skye!

