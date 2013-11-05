Chilli Launches Cyber-Bullying Petition After Rumors About Son’s Sexuality Surface

TLC member Chilli has reached her breaking point and is reaching out to all media outlets in regards to her 16-year-old son’s sexuality. Tron Austin, was targeted by MediaTakeOut after they shared an alleged rumor about Austin’s sexuality. Chilli fired back by launching a petition against MediaTakeOut and several other aspects of cyber-bullying.

The petition states:

Most of you know me as a member of the group TLC, but everyone who knows me personally knows being a MOM is my number one priority. The health and safety of my son means more to me that any accomplishment or achievement I’ve received being an entertainer. Recently my son was targeted negatively by popular gossip site MediaTakeOut.com. I can’t describe the anger I felt at my son being ridiculed continuously by MediaTakeOut.com for no other reason than the fact that he’s my son. MediaTakeOut.com has posted numerous false stories about me, and other celebrity friends of mine and while I don’t like it, I realize that is a part of what comes with celebrity. However when my 16-year-old son is being attacked, that is when I take off the celebrity hat and become the protective Mother that I am, and I know many of you are.

There are countless anti-bullying campaigns geared towards teens and I support the message with my own non-profit, Chilli’s Crew. If we can rally to stop bullying in schools and via social media. How much more should we support an anti-bullying message for entertainment websites that host millions of readers a month? Who are the advertisers posting on these sites? Why are they supporting a site bullying minors? We need to make the website and their advertisers accountable.