Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Post Full Version of “Since You Been Gone” [VIDEO]

In case you haven’t been in front of your television or scrolling through Twitter on Monday nights at 8pm, you’ve been missing out on some of the most ratchet episodes of “Love & Hip Hop” in a long time. On last night’s episode, rapper Peter Gunz and his side chick wife Amina Buddafly sat in a park and sang a song they worked on together. While Black Twitter certainly had a lot to say about the couple and their shenanigans, it was crickets when it came to the song.

Ttitled “Since You’ve Been Gone,” Gunz and his side chick missus take turns singing and rapping about missing their significant other. In thew video posted on YouTube last week, Amina strums the guitar as Gunz is in the background vibing like he is in a music video from 1994. Peep his dance moves.

Now that you’ve heard it in full, what do you think? Is it still crickets for the track or what?

