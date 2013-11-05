2 Chainz Explains Why He’s Doing A Sex Tape

During his “B.O.A.T.S” II” promo tour 2 Chainz talked to 92Q’s “Rap Attack” crew about the things Rihanna has opened him up to lately, who in the NBA he can take up on the basketball court, his take on what the hell happened to Miley Cyrus and breaks down the release of his rumored sex tape.

“Everybody wanna get the tape. The tape don’t come out for five or ten years. It’s designed to reignite my career,” he jokes. “You do it while you’re young and your body is still up to par, your tattoos look good, you got your breathing down. You do that now. Then release it when you trying to get young girls…this stuff is strategic. All we got now is the camera angles. We got three different angles but we ain’t got the [performers] yet.”

2 Chainz has said in previous interviews that he’d like to put it on Netflix when he’s ready.

