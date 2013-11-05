Jimmy Kimmel Pulls Best Halloween Prank On Kids [VIDEO]

Everybody knows that late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel pulls some of the best pranks seen on television. need we remind you about the fire twerker? Well, for Halloween, Kimmel issued a challenge to all of his viewers who have small children. As a prank, tell your kids that you ate all of their Halloween candy and see how they react.

Well, the videos sent in were quite hilarious! As usual, most of the kids threw temper tantrums, but others got gangsta with it. One kid told their mom they were going to have someone hit her. Another little girl was told her older sister ate all of her candy and the little girl responded, “That bitch!”

Watch the video below!

Source

