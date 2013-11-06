Nelly Links Up With United Way And Honey Nut Cheerios For Good Cause

Rapper Nelly who just released a new album M.O., has joined Honey Nut Cheerios for a Charitybuzz auction benefiting United Way. People can bid for a chance to join Nelly for a VIP meet-and-greet experience in the green room or backstage at one of his stops during his 2014 summer tour (tour dates to be announced).

The auction item also includes a one-of-a-kind jacket signed and worn by Nelly during a photo shoot for the Honey Nut Cheerios “Must Be The Honey” initiative. Nelly has teamed up with the Honey Nut Cheerios character, Buzz the Bee, to ‘spread the honey’ with a remix of “Ride Wit Me,” reminding everyone to celebrate the happy moments and joy in life.

The fun remix and video can be viewed here.

You can view the auction, which is live through November 13, here:

