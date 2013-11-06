US Airways Slams Brandon T. Jackson’s Accusations Of Racial Discrimination

It looks like there’s a fight brewing between US Airways and actor/comedian Brandon T. Jackson. As we reported yesterday, Jackson claimed he was racially discriminated against when he was kicked off a plane by a rude flight attendant who called him the n-word. The airline has responded to Jackson’s claims and say he was kicked off the flight for his own rude and disruptive behavior not the color of his skin.

A US Airways representative says the flight crew is vehemently denying calling the “Pearcy Jackson” actor any racial slurs during the argument. “The disruptive behavior started with loud music being played by Mr. Jackson at his seat. He was asked several times to turn down the music. Additional erratic behavior was observed and that is when the crew made the decision to stop serving [alcohol to Brandon].”

The airline is firmly standing behind their employees, saying they handled the situation properly. When the plane landed in Phoenix, Arizona, Jackson was escorted off the plane where he was questioned by Phoenix police. They determined Jackson didn’t do anything illegal and was allowed to leave. He was banned from getting on his flight from Phoenix to Burbank, California by US Airways.

Brandon T. Jackson hasn’t commented on US Airways’ response.

