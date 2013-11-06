Jay Z In Trouble With MLB For Robinson Cano’s $34,000 Birthday Gift

Jay Z once said he was going to show us how to move in a room full of vultures. He may have mastered that, but it looks like he doesn’t know how to move in the Major League Baseball Players Association. The rapper turned sports agent is currently being investigated for unethical practices because of the $34,000 Hublot watch he gave his client Robinson Cano, second baseman for the New York Yankees, for his birthday.

The Major League Baseball Players Association is looking into Jay Z’s gift giving to see if it broke the rules of the Players Association. According to the rules, sports agents aren’t allowed to offer any money, or any thing of value to sway a player to sign with them. however, an agent is allowed to give a gift to someone who is already a client after disclosing the gift to the association in writing, if the gift exceeds more than $500. If Jay is found to have violated either of those rules, Jay could face some sort of disciplinary action, but it’s said not to be severe.

Jay Z’s reps declined to comment on the investigation.

The rap mogul announced back in June he signed Robinson Cano. Jay gifted the limited-edition Classic Fusion Shawn Carter watch by Hublot during Cano’s October 22 birthday party in Belgium.

