Jim Jones Tattoos Chrissy’s Face On His Arm [PHOTO]

When it comes to unorthodox couples, Jim Jones and his woman Chrissy Lampkin are the leaders of the pack. She proposed to him and he responded with an “I’m wit you.” He then proposed to her by saying, “So you gon marry a n*gga?” So it should come as no surprise that while there still hasn’t been a wedding, Jim Jones took his love to the hood so the people could see it. Jones recently got a tattoo of Chrissy’s face tattooed on his forearm.

Jim Jones knows that a tattoo of his fiancee’s face isn’t the same thing as getting married and plans to make an honest woman out of Chrissy some time in the near future. The couple recently spoke to Sister 2 Sister Magazine where they talked about their impending wedding, “We’re going to get married soon, but the question is people want to know if we’re going to be married on television,“I don’t know if they’ll get that. I don’t know if that will happen on television.”

The wedding may not be aired on television, but you can still see the couple on their VH1 reality show “Mr. Jones & Chrissy” every Monday.

