BET Airing A Special ‘Rap City’ Episode Featuring Eminem

The executives at BET are doing Hip-Hop heads a great favor. They are bringing back TV favorite “Rap City” back for a special episode that features the rap god Eminem.

BET’s VP of Programming Stephen G. Hill made the announcement via his Twitter account last night. The special one-off episode is set to air tonight at 6 pm. It will feature all of the things you loved about “Rap City” when it was a daily hit series. Hill promised Em would spit a freestyle as it was customary to do so when rappers stopped by. “106 & Park” host Bow Wow even revealed that “Rap City’s” former host Big Tigger would be conducting the Eminem interview during the one-hour special.

BET occasionally brings “Rap City” back. They previously did a one-hour special with Eminem back in 2009 when he released his album “Recovery.” Hopefully, the success of this special will prompt BET to bring the show back like it was before. We miss “Rap City.”

