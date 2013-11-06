Kordell Stewart: ‘I’m Not Gay’ Despite What Wife Says

When “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Stewart (pictured left) stated on the show’s premiere on Sunday that her soon-to-be-ex hubby, former NFL player Kordell Stewart (pictured), often didn’t want to have sex with her, the news reportedly sent him into a tailspin. On Tuesday, Stewart went on the wildly popular Atlanta-based “Ryan Cameron Show” on V-103 to rip away at his estranged wife’s insinuations about his sexuality and long-time gay rumors.

RELATED: Porsha Stewart Questions Husband Kordell’s Sexuality On ‘RHOA’s New Season

Currently, Porsha and Kordell are in the throes of what appears to be a messy divorce, even though Porsha has made it clear that she wants to stay in the marriage. Kordell, on the other hand, decided to throw in the towel before their marriage reached two years.

On Sunday’s “RHOA” sixth-season premiere, Porsha took the opportunity to suggest that perhaps she wore blinders in her marriage with regards to Kordell’s real sexual preference. The Atlanta socialite blatantly stated, “There were definitely times in the marriage that Kordell didn’t necessarily want me physically and that made me wonder what does he want? Did he just want me to be on his arm in the public eye?”

The 31-year-old granddaughter of civil rights leader and philanthropist Rev. Hosea Williams then stated that when she questioned her husband about the swirling gay rumors, “He just explained it away and tried to make me feel comfortable with it. ”

Porsha admits that despite the raised eyebrows of family members and friends about Kordell’s sexuality, she was comfortable enough with her husband’s explanations to marry him. According to Porsha, though, she later became suspicious about Kordell’s sexuality — not because of anyone else’s influences on her — but from the things she herself had “seen and witnessed.”

YIKES!

Watch Porsha discuss her tumultuous marriage to Kordell here:

Now Kordell, who stressed on the radio segment that he is “100 percent man,” is reportedly upset because he feels compelled to publicly defend his sexuality even more.

Kordell passionately told the morning show crew and its listeners, “I’m not on the down low. I don’t do no homophobic. I don’t do no none of that. There’s nothing about no dude that I see, all due respect!”

Kordell also stressed how he is not bisexual and challenged anyone to find one police record verifying the rumor.

Watch Kordell discuss his side of the story here:

In addition, the 41-year-old sports announcer did utter the word “defamation” during the radio interview but did not confirm whether he would make any legal moves against Porsha.

Do I smell a lawsuit?

But a few years back, when Kordell was still a Pittsburgh Steeler, a nasty rumor surfaced about a homosexual dalliance he was allegedly caught in at a park in his NFL city. At the time, a policeman reportedly arrested him for engaging in a lewd act with a transvestite while in a parked car.

And the rumor has followed him, even though Kordell has vehemently denied it time and time again.

RELATED: Kordell Stewart Denies Claims That He Locked Porsha Out Of Home

Also On The Urban Daily: