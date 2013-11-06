Jordin Sparks Gets Locked Down In Episode of “CSI” [VIDEO]

Grammy Award winning Singer Jordin Sparks made her big screen acting debut in 2012’s, “Sparkle,” and the beautiful “American Idol” alumnus is read for another close-up.

In an upcoming episode of “CSI” Sparks sports some prison orange as both a victim and a suspect. In this week’s “What’s Hot” she talks about the part and what her boyfriend, singer Jason Derulo thinks of her new gig.

Watch more of TheUrbanDaily.com and TV One’s “What’s Hot” spotlight:

What Can We Expect In “The Best Man Holiday”? [BTS VIDEO]

“Love That Girl” Is Back! [VIDEO]

“Boardwalk Empire” Brings The Noise For Season Four

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: