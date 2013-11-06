Chiwetel Ejiofor Is Overwhelmed At The Positive Response For ’12 Years A Slave’ [VIDEO]

Due the heavy nature of the film, the lead actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is shocked by all of the positive responses for “12 Years A Slave.” In the film getting rave reviews and Oscar buzz, Ejiofor plays a free black man in 1841 who’s kidnapped into slavery. During hjs time under oppression, he never stops trying to get back to the family he was snatched away from.

Director Steve McQueen stated that the positive buzz for the film is gratifying since this type of film is so hard to get made and actually released.

“12 Years A Slave” is in theaters right now and if you haven’t seen it already, please check it out. It’s definitely worth seeing.

