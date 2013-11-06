Who Is Huggy Lowdown?

Huggy Lowdown is a DC-based comedian and radio personality who does a daily take on celebrities and gossip on the Tom Joyner Morning Show. His bio on Black America Web says, “Listeners look to hear Huggy’s signature phrases like ‘What’s the deal pickles’ and his affectionate terms for favorite celebs like when he calls Tom Joyner ‘Brother Beige.'” Huggy Lowdown has also been featured on HBO‘s Def Comedy Jam.

