Here We Go Again: Black Teen Shot Dead While Trying To Get Help After Car Accident

According to Gawker, Renisha McBride, a 19-year-old from Detroit, is presumed to have been asking for help after getting into a car accident when she knocked on the door of a Dearborn Heights home at 2:30 A.M. on Saturday.

McBride’s family says McBride had been in a car accident and her cellphone was not working. Instead of finding empathy for the 19-year-old, the homeowner allegedly came outside and shot her in the head with a shotgun.

McBride’s aunt claims the buckshot entered McBride’s head from the back, as the girl had already turned to walk or run away from the home. Police reports say the teenager was found dead on the home’s front porch.

While the initial stories surrounding McBride’s death dubbed it a “possible case of self-defense gone wrong,” today police sent a request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office asking for charges to be filed against the unnamed resident who shot McBride.

McBride’s aunt told the Detroit News,

“He shot her in the head … for what? For knocking on his door. If he felt scared or threatened, he should have called 911.”

Michigan’s self-defense act, is similar to Florida’s infamous stand-your-ground law and says that,

“An individual may use deadly force against another individual anywhere he or she has the legal right to be with no duty to retreat as long as that person honestly and reasonably believes deadly force is necessary to prevent imminent death, great bodily harm, or sexual assault.”

While we don’t have all the facts in the case yet, we’re still in disbelief that this has happened again. Just two months ago Charlotte police shot and killed an unarmed black man who was trying to find help after having a car accident.

We send our thoughts and prayers out to the family and loved ones of Renisha McBride and we can’t fathom what they must be going through at this horrific time.

We know this is not over and there has to be more revealed about this story soon. The Urban Daily will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

