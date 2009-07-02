UPDATE: Drake Explains His “Best I Ever Had” Video

UPDATE: In an interview with Complex, Drizzy tried to explain the ill-concieved basketball concept for his “Best I Ever Had” video.

“The concept of the video is, I’m a coach at a high school and the girls of my life are all on my high school basketball team. Throughout the video you see us prepping for this big championship game, and my team ends up losing. You see the looks on their faces at the end of the video, but the moral of the story, I guess, is win or lose, you can still be the best to somebody. When women see the video and see all the breast and ass, hopefully they don’t take offense. Hopefully they see the real meaning.”

Sidenote: I wonder if the music channels will let the “huddle” slide. It was the best part of the subpar video though. Ha!

“Now when you’re out there, and they put that D on you…Take That D, Take That D like the champions you are!!”

The ink on his Young Money contract is still wet and Drake’s first order of business as an officially signed music artist was to finally release the anticipated video for his breakout hit “Best I Ever Had”. Kanye West jumps into the director chair to direct upstart’s highly buzzed about first single. Unfortunately, ‘Ye failed us. Next time, get Chris Robinson rookie.

