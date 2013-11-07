Who is Mr. “Ooh Kill Em”? + 6 Questions We Have For TerRio’s Parents

Let’s just assume that you may have been hiding under a rock lately and haven’t seen the chubby little youngster taking over the social media scene. Seven-year old Terrio is said to have “saved” social media with his “Ooh Kill Em” vine vids. In addition to starting the latest dance phenomena, Terio has been seen with all of your favorite celebrities.

Yup, you read that right. Mr. Ooh Kill Em isn’t even old enough to drive and yet he’s cruising around town with the flyest chicks and seated courtside at your favorite team’s basketball game.

Rather than asking Terrio what’s it like to walk in his shoes, we have a few questions for someone else- the parents of the foul mouth tubby dancer.

