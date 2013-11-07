Chief Keef Headed Back To Jail After Failing Drug Test

Teenage rapper Chief Keef is really trying to prove he’s about that thug life. The Chicago spitter is headed back to jail for 90 days after failing a random drug test.

The sad part about Chief Keef, real name Keith Cozart, going back to jail is that he’s not taking it seriously at all. After hearing that he’ll be spending time in jail, Keef tweeted the news to his fans in a very nonchalant manner. Keef posted, “Judge Putting me Back in jail See y’all later.”

While the 18-year-old “Love Sosa” rapper will be in jail, it won’t a regular prison. He’ll be in a jail rehab for his addiction to marijuana. This recent jail sentence he was slapped with stems from failing a random drug test at his probation officer’s office. Back in May, Chief Keef was given probation for a speeding ticket. He was going 110 mph in a 55 mph area. (We told you he stays in trouble.)

This isn’t Chief Keef’s first stint in jail due to failing a drug test. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail last month, but was released early due to jail overcrowding.

