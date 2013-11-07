Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip Bring Back A Classic On New Song “Thank You”

Rapper Busta Rhymes is hard at work on his upcoming album “Extinction Level Event 2: The Final World Front.” The second single off the album brings back a classic song everyone loves and reunites Busta with his friend Q-Tip.

Titled “Thank You,” the song samples the Alicia Myers hit “I Wanna Thank You.” On the song, Busta Rhymes about the finer things in life while Q-Tip makes everyone remember why we still clamor for a legit A Tribe Called Quest reunion album. With small vocal contributions from Lil Wayne and Kanye West, this track instantly hooks with the groove of the song.

Check out the dope track below.

