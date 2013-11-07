Schoolboy Q Calls XXL’s Black Hippy Cover “So Disrespectful” [VIDEO]

Rapper and member of the Black Hippy crew Schoolboy Q wasn’t too happy with the cover of XXL Magazine that featured him and his Black Hippy counterparts. He aired his distaste for the cover in a recent interview with MTV.

During the MTV interview Schoolboy Q was asked about his feelings regarding the October/November issue of XXL and he responded, “That’s so disrespectful, so disrespectful. We didn’t go into that shoot saying, ‘This is Kendrick with Black Hippy photo shoot for the cover.’ We went in there and said, ‘This is a Black Hippy shoot,’ so we expect a Black Hippy shoot.”

While Schoolboy wasn’t too pleased with the cover, he does acknowledge that Kendrick Lamar is the main attraction in the Black Hippy crew. “At the end of the day and I always say this, too, Kendrick, he’s way ahead of us. He’s a platinum artist, ” Schoolboy Q lamented. “I haven’t dropped my album yet. [Jay] Rock’s working on his major-label album. Ab-Soul’s working on his major-label album. We still haven’t dropped our major-label albums, so honestly, at the same time, at the end of the day, I mean he is fucking Kendrick Lamar. Even though we’re not signed to Kendrick, but he has that impact.”

It looks like Schoolboy Q isn’t the only Black Hippy member taking issue with music publications’ language when it comes to the group. Ab-Soul tweeted last month that if outlets kept referring to them as “Kendrick Lamar and Blck Hippy” that he would remove himself from the clique.

However, the other member Jay Rock said he doesn’t get offended when people call them Kendrick Lamar and Black Hippy. ” I don’t never take that too offensive. At the end of the day, whether it’s just Kendrick’s name… or if it was ‘ScHoolboy Q and Black Hippy,’ or ‘Ab-Soul Black Hippy,’ it’s us, still, because we’re all in this shit together.”

So what do you think? Does Black Hippy have the right to be angry about people referring to them as Kendrick Lamar and Black Hippy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

