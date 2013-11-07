The Top 15 Q-Tip & Busta Rhymes Collaborations Of All-Time

When people heard the new Busta Rhymes track that features Q-Tip, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West called “Thank You,” everyone instantly got hyped because of the old school vibe it conjured up. It also brought back a lot of memories of Q-Tip and Busta Rhymes rhyming together on classic songs. Our friends at HipHopWired decided to rank all of the best collaborations between the breakout members of A Tribe Called Quest and Leaders of the New School. Check out an excerpt below:

12. Big Daddy Kane ft. Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip – “Come On Down” Kane’s Prince Of Darkness album came and went but this cut here was sickness. Every MC gets absolutely busy, but there’s a good reason Busta, who was then a wet behind his dreadlocks new jack, is the closer. Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Check out the rest of the list over at HipHopWired.com.

