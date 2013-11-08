CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Adult Actress Pinky Gets HIV Test On Camera [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Ever since Pinky became a popular actress in adult films, rumors have persisted that she had contracted HIV while working in the high-risk porn industry. To finally put all of the rumors to bed, Pinky, along with the cameras of VladTV, took an HIV test to prove she had a clean bill of health. besides finding out if Pinky is carrying the STD, another thing to watch this clip for is to hear what her actual government name is.

 

Check the clip below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

HIV Positive Porn Stars Condemn Industry Health Standards [VIDEO]

Mr. Marcus Against Mandatory Condoms In Porn [VIDEO]

Mystikal To Try Porn If Music Comeback Fails

hiv , Pinky , Rumors , video , Videos

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close