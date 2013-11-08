Tyrone Briggs Wins With “Loser” [NEW MUSIC]

Up-and-coming rapper Tyrone Briggs is bringing back a diversity in rap music that hasn’t been heard in a while. Although the young MC can spit hardcore street tales with the best of them, on his latest track “Loser,” Briggs takes aim at those who live above their means. Tyrone Briggs hits listeners with a machine-gun style flow over a reworked version of Beck’s 1994 self-deprecating hit of the same name.

Take a listen to Tyrone’s version of the song and make sure you download his EP “Scattered Thoughts” when it drops November 12th.

