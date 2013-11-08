Bruno Mars F/ R. Kelly & Pharrell, “Gorilla”[REMIX]

Bruno Mars releases the G-Mix of his latest single “Gorilla” featuring two of his favorite artists, Pharrell and R. Kelly. The trio keep things dirty in this next installment of the sex-charged power ballad from Mars multiplatinum sophomore album, “Unorthodox Jukebox .”

RELATED: Bruno Mars Announced As Super Bowl Headliner

R.Kelly is right at home with the jungalistic theme, as he has a few songs like “The Zoo” and “Jungle” in his catalog. Pharrell’s group N.E.R.D features a giant gorilla on the cover of their 2008 album “Seeing Sounds.” Is this remix a beast or a bust?

[Rap-Up]

RELATED:

Tyrone Briggs Wins With “Loser” [NEW MUSIC]

Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip Bring Back A Classic On New Song “Thank You”

Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Post Full Version of “Since You Been Gone” [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: