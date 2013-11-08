Fire Damages Eminem’s Boyhood Home From ‘Marshall Mathers LP’ Cover

The childhood home of Detroit rapper Eminem, featured on the cover of his new ‘Marshall Mathers LP 2’ album (and the original ‘Marshal Mathers LP’) was damaged in a fire on Thursday night. According to the Detroit Free Press, the local fire department responded to the blaze in the 19900 block of Dresden Street near East State Fair, just south of 8 Mile, at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Senior Chief Jack Wiley said.

A fan named Fan Matt Toporek said the abandoned home’s front door was open two days ago when he visited the house, but the inside was intact. However, when crews from Engine 60 arrived Thursday evening, fire was coming out a window on the second floor of the two-story bungalow. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, which destroyed portions of the top floor.

The website Zillow.com lists the worth of the 767-square-foot bungalow on a 40-foot by 120-foot lot at $32,885. A cause of the fire has not been determined.

