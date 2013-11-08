5 Christmas Gifts For The Women In Your Life

The average man has a lot of women his life that he has to keep happy, especially around the holidays. While you may be long on generosity you may be short on ideas, so here are some quick suggestions to help you knock off that check list.

Wife/Girlfriend

Jewelry is always a safe bet, but it can also come across as a little lazy. Put some imagination into creating a customized bracelet, necklace or ring that shows you know more about her than what show she watches on Thursday night. Just don’t get Ace Hood’s jeweler to do the watch.

Mother

You’ve been buying mom gifts for a long time and twenty-something years of Mother’s Day and birthday gifts can tap the pool of what she likes. Thankfully Samsung released the versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet for the bookworm/movie head/ Candy Crusher in your life.

Daughter

Whether your daughter is a tweener, High School student or College Co-ed you can’t go wrong with a new phone. The iPhone 5C or 5S are the cellphones du jour, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear will keep you on the cool dad’s list for another year.

Sister

Your sister just did the big chop and is celebrating her first Christmas as #teamNatural, so give her a shirt or sweatshirt to help flaunt her pride.

Co-Worker

So you’ve drawn one of the women in your office for the Holiday Grab Bag and you have no idea what to get. You have no idea what her musical tastes are but it’s a safe bet that she likes it to sound good. Headphones from Monster, Beats By Dre or Sol Republic come in a variety of sizes and prices to fit just about anyone woman’s taste.

