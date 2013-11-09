Usher Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off Song “Caught Up”

TMZ reports that singer Usher is being sued by three guys for allegedly ripping off a song they wrote called “Caught Up”.

Zacharia Edwards, Mitch Moses and Vince McClean allege that they wrote a song called, “Caught Up” back in 2002. The trio say they played their song for a honcho at Arista Records which is Usher’s label. The guy they played it for liked it and reportedly took the song and played it for LA Reid. Edwards, Moses and McClean say they never heard from Arista again, but 2 years later they heard their song on the radio.

Usher’s song skyrocketed on the charts and was featured in his album, “Confessions.”

Edwards, Moses and McClean are suing for unspecified damages.

RELATED: Usher Spends $12,000 On A Dog

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!