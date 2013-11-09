Charlamagne Tha God Breaks Down Hip Hop Beefs [VIDEO]

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Charlamagne broke down Hip Hop beefs and what happens when “friends” in the industry fall out. He also gives some hilarious insight on the type of women he feels he gets as a result of being a media figure! Check him out in all his irreverent awesomeness below!

We told ya! We’re not sure how they get him to say half the stuff he does but we would miss out on so many laughs if they didn’t !

