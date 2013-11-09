“Hurt Locker” Actor Anthony Mackie Gets Busted For DUI

In a Saturday Morning Shocker of a story, TMZ is reporting that Anthony Mackie who we know from movies such as “8 Mile,” “Hurt Locker” and “Gangster Squad,” was arrested Saturday morning for DUI!

Law enforcement sources tells TMZ that Mackie was driving in NYC at around 1:30 am when cops pulled him over for “tinted windows”. We’re told when they approached the driver’s side they noticed Mackie had bloodshot, watery eyes and they smelled booze.

RELATED: How Did Anthony Mackie Land A Role In “Captain America” Sequel? [VIDEO]

Mackie flunked several field sobriety tests and was then cuffed and taken to a nearby police station where he was booked.

Mackie refused to submit to a blood-alcohol test. For that, he’ll have his license automatically suspended.

Wow! This is so not in his wheelhouse! We’ve not heard of him being anything but funny and pleasant and wonderful to be around so this news…yeah it’s a shock! But at least he lives in NYC where there are plenty of cabs, town cars and subway trains to take him where he needs to go if he does in fact have to give up his license.

Note to rich people…when you drink make the decision to take cabs, town cars and subway trains before getting behind the wheel intoxicated while the choice is still yours! You can afford to be smart that way! Because if you don’t and you get stopped and charged with DUI…well then you will be FORCED to take them anyway whether you like it or not. Just a thought.

No word yet on when Mackie may see a judge about these charges. The Urban Daily will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

