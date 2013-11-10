Miami Dolphins Racial Drama Plays On: Richie Incognito Speaks To Fox Sports

According to TMZ Sports, the Former Miami Dolphins lineman Jonathan Martin says that guard Richie Incognito hazed him beyond any sort of acceptable behavior and because of this he has left the team that he worked an entire lifetime to be a part of.

For those unfamiliar with the situation let’s take it back for a moment and explain what we think we know. Martin has reportedly left the Miami Dolphins organization and he says it’s because of hazing including being called a Nigger by white player Incognito. He says threats were made against his family as well as physical hazing from teammates.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Riley Cooper “Will Fight Any Nigg** In Here”

Now for more details check out the video below.

Martin’s lawyer David Cornwall issued a statement saying,

“Jonathan endured harassment that went far beyond the traditional locker room hazing. For the entire season-and-a-half that he was with the Dolphins, he attempted to befriend the same teammates who subjected him to the abuse with the hope that doing so would end the harassment. Beyond the well-publicized voice mail with its racial epithet, Jonathan endured a malicious physical attack on him by a teammate, and daily vulgar comments. One of the vulgar comments, according to Martin, was the following quote from an unspecified teammate — “We are going to run train on your sister … She loves me. I am going to f–k her without a condom and c** in her c***.

Incognito spoke for the first time about the scandal with FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer. Take a look at what he says are his reasons for speaking to Martin in the way he did below.

“The Daily Show” had an interesting look at the story as well. Take a look at what they took from both the story and the way many have been reporting on it below!

We don’t know what is going on behind the scenes right now but we’re guessing it’s a whole lot of scrambling…and we don’t mean the drills they run on the field either! The Urban Daily will continue to stay on top of this story!

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!