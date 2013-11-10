Beyonce Fans Create Petition To Keep Her From Going To Kanye And Kim Wedding

In a “you can NOT be serious…but yet you are” moment, a Change.org petition entitled “BEYONCE CANNOT ATTEND KIM KARDASHIAN’S WEDDING” was created earlier this week by a man named John Barry asking for fans to sign and spread the word against Beyonce attending the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wedding according to Huffington Post.

Says the petition,

“As you all know by now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sadly been in the news for their ‘engagement, Kim Kardashian and her disgusting family are known for their rise to fame for doing absolutely nothing… Now we must do all in our power to stop Beyonce from attending that god forsaken wedding, since her husband Jay Z is BFFs with Kanye he probably wants both of them to go…You’re Beyonce you always have something better to do than to attend a Kim Kardashian wedding.”

The petition said Bey could extend her “Mrs. Carter” world tour or come up with some Blue Ivy related excuse to get out of it.

By Saturday, the petition had received more than 300 signatures in support. However, the creator eventually pulled it saying it was all just a joke.

“IT WAS A JOKE I DON’T CARE IF BEYONCE GOES OR NOT SHE’S A GROWN WOMAN!!”

Hmmm…was it a joke because people didn’t take it seriously or was it a joke because it was a joke? And we also wonder what people who signed it were thinking! Did they think they were going to stop Bey from going for real? We’re not sure what the real intent was.. but we just got several giggles off of this story!

