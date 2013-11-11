Lawyer For Shooter In Renisha McBride Case Says Shooting Was “Justified”

Huff Post is reporting that the lawyer for a man implicated in the shooting of 19-year-old Renisha McBride believes evidence will show her client’s actions were “justified.”

McBride died after being shot in the face in the early hours of Saturday on the front porch of a home in Dearborn Heights, Mich., according to police. She had been involved in a car accident over the city line in Detroit, and her family believes her cell phone died and she went to the home seeking help. Police put the timing of the crash at around 1:30 a.m. and the shooting around 3:40 a.m., according to the Detroit Free Press.

Bloomfield Hills attorney Cheryl Carpenter says,

“On that night he was woken up. … Everything was dark in the house, and he was awoken by sounds of a person or persons trying to get into his home. He called 911 right away. On the night of the shooting, he completely cooperated with police on his own. He went in and made a statement to them. I would ask the public, including the media and the press, to not prejudge and not speculate on what is happening, Everybody wants to put all the puzzle pieces together yet without having all the pieces, and it is not fair to anybody involved in this, including Ms. McBride, her family and the homeowner.”

Speaking with the Detroit News, Carpenter went on to say,

“I’m confident when the evidence comes, it will show that my client was justified and acted as a reasonable person would who was in fear for his life.”

Dream Hampton, a Detroit writer and African American culture expert organized a rally Thursday calling for justice for McBride in hopes that the gathering would pressure police to make an arrest. Said Hampton,

“I thought this is not a unique or original story. About every six weeks we basically have some racial killing story to protest and mourn and be outraged about. We need transparency in this case.”

While the Dearborn Heights Police Department submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the office returned it with a request for further investigation Wednesday, saying the prosecutor “will not be able to make a charging decision until the requested work has been completed.”

On Friday, a spokeswoman from the office confirmed that police are continuing to work on the requested items.

McBride’s father, Walter Ray Simmons, told reporters after his daughter’s funeral Friday,

“We believe that Kym Worthy will do the right thing,”

Said Gerald Thurswell, an attorney representing the victim’s family,Gerald Thurswell, said law enforcement officials should be given time to investigate.

“We don’t want to rush them, we believe the conclusion will be that he will be prosecuted.”

The Urban Daily will continue to keep this story updated as information becomes available.

