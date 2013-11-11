Wu-Tang Clan’s Cappadonna Reflects On ODB [VIDEO]

In an interview with DJ Vlad, Wu-Tang Clan member Cappadonna reflected on Ol Dirty Bastard and some of the crazy antics that he was involved in back in the day. He did not forget to mention the time that Dirty rushed the Grammy stage after the Wu was not chosen to win the award they were up for!

Check it out below!

This was one of our favorite moments! Take a look at the Grammy story as it happened back in 1998!

RELATED:Happy Anniversary: 20 Years Of The Wu-Tang Clan

One of the best things about Dirty was his authenticity. He was an original…one of a kind. He was who he was and he wore it proudly. If only more artists were willing to just be themselves…there is a lesson to be learned from ODB. Be who you are and nobody else…R.I.P. sir and thanks for some of the dopest Hip Hop ever heard.

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!