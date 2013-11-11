K. Michelle Snaps On Fabolous’ Assistant for Harassing Her About JR Smith

Singer turned reality sensation K. Michelle has constantly stated that she is not above busting someone in the eye should they step out of bounds with her. People still have yet to take the rebellious soul seriously so they continue to test her patience. While she didn’t leave this girl named Ashley with a black eye, K. Michelle put Ashley in her place.

The beef between the “V.S.O.P.” singer and Ashley, allegedly rapper Fabolous‘ assistant, began when Ashley supposedly began messing with K. Michelle’s ex-boyfriend basketball star JR Smith. K. Michelle has accused Ashley of harassing her about being with Smith and K. Michelle had enough and blasted the girl on Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram, K. Michelle posted a message that said, “Don’t call me confronting me about you man if you don’t have a job. U should be Calling Manpower fire crotch!” Not only did K. Michelle post the message on Instagram, she also added the girl’s handle so no one would be confused.

As if the Instagram attack wasn’t enough, K. Michelle took the attack a step further and posted Ashely’s number on Twitter. The tweet read, “Call a Thot. Enjoy.” In case you’re wondering what a “thot” is, it means That Hoe Over There. Yes, it was actually Ashley’s number because many people reported back after they dialed the number. K. Michelle’s actions caused Ashley to delete her Twitter account and make her Instagram page private.

